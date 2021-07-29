  1. Home
  3. Tsunami Alert: A Mass 8.2 Scale Earthquakes Hits Alaska

Published July 29th, 2021 - 11:07 GMT
tsunami warning issued after a quake strikes Alaska
(Shutterstock/ File Photo)
Highlights
Aftershocks measuring 6.2, 5.6 also recorded, says US Geological Survey

A tsunami alert has been issued after a powerful magnitude 8.2 earthquake struck off the coast of Alaska, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said early on Thursday.

The quake was at a depth of 47 kilometers (29 miles) and its epicenter was 91 kilometers (56 miles) off Perryville, Alaska, according to the USGS.

Two aftershocks with magnitudes of 6.2 and 5.6 have been recorded so far, it added.


This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:earthquakeAlaskatsunami

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

