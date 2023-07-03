Tulkarm mourns those killed in Jenin raid

ALBAWABA - National Action Factions and Tulkarm Governorate Institutions declared a collective mourning of the lives of those killed in an Israeli raid on the West Bank city of Jenin.

Marchers took to the streets of Tulkarm and Anabta to show solidarity and denounce the crimes of the Israeli forces and support those affected in the Israeli raid in the West Bank.

Earlier today, Israeli Army soldiers invaded the West Bank camp of Jenin, looting homes and firing live ammunition at camp residents, inflicting serious injuries on more than 27 people and resulting in the killing of 4 people.

Residents said Israel launched at least 10 air attacks in Jenin early on Monday, sending smoke billowing from the wreckage of buildings, and reported spotting a convoy of Israeli armored vehicles moving towards the city’s vast refugee camp, Aljazeera reported.

Clashes sparked between Palestinians and Israeli forces as they were raiding the Jenin camp in what the Israeli army claimed to be an operation to arrest "terrorists". Residents of the area used homemade bombs and set tires on fire in an effort to stop Israeli forces from moving further into the camp.

The Palestinian National Authority expressed its frustration with the Israeli operation in a statement. The statement reads: "condemns in the strongest terms the barbaric aggression of the occupation against our people in Jenin and its camp,".