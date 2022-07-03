Tunisia May Ask IMF For Economic Aid

Tunisia will hold negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Monday to agree on an economic aid program, according to the country’s prime minister.

“This shows the seriousness of the Tunisian government to deal with the economic file,” Najla Bouden said on Saturday.

Last month, the IMF said it is ready to start negotiations with Tunisia to agree on a $4-billion bailout package to support the North African country’s 2022 budget.

Bouden said an IMF delegation will visit Tunis on July 4 to initiate official negotiations on the aid program.

International Monetary Fund delegation heading to Tunisia to start loan talks - Central Bank https://t.co/GHFqfk8ZUA — Middle East Monitor (@MiddleEastMnt) July 3, 2022

“The talks with the IMF will enhance the government’s resolve to implement the needed reforms to overcome the country’s difficult economic and social situation,” she added.

The Tunisian prime minister said the IMF program will include financial and tax reforms “with a view to advancing development and investments and improving the business climate.”

Tunisia has been in the throes of a deep political crisis that aggravated the country's economic conditions since President Kais Saied ousted the government, suspended parliament and assumed executive authority in July 2021.

While Saied insists that his measures were meant to "save" the country, critics have accused him of orchestrating a coup.