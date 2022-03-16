Tunisian Forces Break up Terror Cell Linked to ISIS

A statement was released by the Tunisian Interior Ministry on Wednesday reveals that anti-terrorism forces were able to dismantle a terror cell related to the Deash group.

According to the Ministry of Interior, the cell is named "Al Muwahhidun".

الداخلية التونسية: الخلية المذكورة تضم 6 أشخاص وتنشط بجهة تطاوين.. مزيد التفاصيل👇#تونسhttps://t.co/atICwQKL81 — Ultra Tunisia الترا تونس (@ultra_tunisia) March 16, 2022

Ultra Tunisia revealed terror cell, which is active in the Tataouine region, is formed by 6 people. It is led by an "unknown takfiri element", as described by the Tunisian Ministry of Interior.

The terror group was planning to make "explosive materials and poisons to be exploited in carrying out qualitative operations."