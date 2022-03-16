Tunisian Forces Break up Terror Cell Linked to ISIS

  1. Home
Published March 16th, 2022 - 08:17 GMT
terror cell was dispersed in Tunisia
Tunisian soldiers part of the UN peacekeeping Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) arrive at Bangui’s airport on September 21, 2021. (Photo by Barbara Debout / AFP)

A statement was released by the Tunisian Interior Ministry on Wednesday reveals that anti-terrorism forces were able to dismantle a terror cell related to the Deash group. 

According to the Ministry of Interior, the cell is named "Al Muwahhidun".

Ultra Tunisia revealed terror cell, which is active in the Tataouine region, is formed by 6 people. It is led by an "unknown takfiri element", as described by the Tunisian Ministry of Interior.

The terror group was planning to make "explosive materials and poisons to be exploited in carrying out qualitative operations."

Tags:TunisiaISISForcesterrorTerror Cell

