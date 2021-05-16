Turkey Gradually Lifts COVID-19 Restrictions

  1. Home
Published May 16th, 2021 - 12:16 GMT
Turkey to ease covid-19 restrictions starting tomorrow
A man feeds pigeons in Ankara on May 14, 2021, as restrictions to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 (novel coronavirus) last until May 17. Adem ALTAN / AFP
Gradual normalization comes as Turkey's 17-day lockdown set to end early Monday morning

With COVID-19 case numbers falling thanks to a strict lockdown, Turkey will gradually lift restrictions starting on Monday, according to an official announcement.

An Interior Ministry statement early Sunday said the gradual normalization will start at 5 a.m. local time on Monday and conclude at the same time on June 1.

During that period, weekdays will see a nightly curfew of 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., while weekends will be under full lockdown, the ministry said.

During this period, intercity travel will be allowed outside of curfew days and hours.

There will be no special restrictions on people 65 and over who have had two doses of COVID-19 vaccines or those under 18.

Restaurants, malls, wedding halls

Cafes and restaurants will provide takeout and delivery services only on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on weekends, delivery service only from 7 a.m. to 12 midnight.


Shopping malls will be able to operate 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and will be closed on weekends.

Wedding halls, sports centers, and game halls will remain closed.

The announcement came as Turkey's 17-day lockdown is set to end Monday at 5 a.m.

Turkey has so far registered 44,537 deaths from COVID-19, while over 4.9 million people have recovered from the disease. There have been over 5 million confirmed cases in the country.

Turkey has administered over 25.7 million coronavirus jabs since launching a mass vaccination campaign in mid-January, according to official figures.

More than 14.9 million people have received their first doses, and over 10.8 million people have been fully vaccinated.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:coronaviruscasesTurkeyLockdwoncurfewIstanbulvaccine

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

