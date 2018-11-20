Turkish Local Elections to be Held in March 2019

Turkey set to vote in local elections next March. (AFP)

Local elections are set to be held across Turkey on March 31, 2019 in order to designate the local authorities.

The election calendar being prepared by the Supreme Election Council will come into effect on Jan. 1, 2019.

According to the calendar which is expected to be announced shortly, the council will firstly disclose the political parties that may enter the elections.

Pre-election restrictions are projected to start 10 days ahead of the elections, on March 21.

A week before the elections, the distribution of voter notification cards will be completed.

Election campaigning will end on the evening of March 30, a day before the election.

Last elections in Turkey were presidential and parliamentary elections which were held on June 24 this year.

