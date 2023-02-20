Two earthquakes hit Turkey

  1. Home
Published February 20th, 2023 - 07:55 GMT
two earthquakes
This aerial photograph taken on February 20, 2023 shows diggers removing the rubble of collapsed buildings in Antakya, southern Turkey. (Photo by Sameer Al-DOUMY / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Turkey's disaster agency AFAD reported two earthquakes; magnitudes 6.4 and 5.8, hit the country on Monday night.

The two earthquakes stroke took place in Hatay's Defne and Samandag provinces after 8 p.m. local time.

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay urged citizens to avoid damaged buildings as authorities scan the affected areas.

The quakes were felt in Jordan, Lebanon and Syria.

Two weeks ago, a strong earthquake jolted Syria and Turkey leaving over 46,000 people dead.

According to the SANA news agency, a 6-magnitude earthquake jolted the Liwa Iskandarun area distancing 52 km to the west of Idlib at 8.4 p.m. local time.

