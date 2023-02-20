Two earthquakes hit Turkey

ALBAWABA - Turkey's disaster agency AFAD reported two earthquakes; magnitudes 6.4 and 5.8, hit the country on Monday night.
The two earthquakes stroke took place in Hatay's Defne and Samandag provinces after 8 p.m. local time.
فيديو يوثق لحظة زلزال هاتاي 😭#هزة_أرضية #زلزال pic.twitter.com/zupRjwuUWw— آكار هاكان 🇹🇷 (@akarh99) February 20, 2023
Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay urged citizens to avoid damaged buildings as authorities scan the affected areas.
The quakes were felt in Jordan, Lebanon and Syria.
FLASH: Two new earthquakes have hit the Turkey-Syria Border, AGAIN. A 6.4 magnitude earthquake followed by a 5.8 tremor shook the Hatay area, located south of Turkey. pic.twitter.com/0nwNKYht4B— Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) February 20, 2023
Two weeks ago, a strong earthquake jolted Syria and Turkey leaving over 46,000 people dead.
According to the SANA news agency, a 6-magnitude earthquake jolted the Liwa Iskandarun area distancing 52 km to the west of Idlib at 8.4 p.m. local time.
