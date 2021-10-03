Two Gazans Arrested by Seeking to Enter Israel

  1. Home
Published October 3rd, 2021 - 07:00 GMT
A member of Israeli security forces stands guard following a reported stabbing attack at the junction of Gush Etzion, a block of Israeli settlements near the Palestinian city of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank, on September 13, 2021. (Photo by Ahmad GHARABLI / AFP)
Army says they attempted to infiltrate into Israel while armed with hand grenades

Two Palestinians arrested by Israeli forces on Saturday for allegedly attempting to cross into Israel from the Gaza Strip, according to the military.

A military statement said the two were caught in possession of a bag of hand grenades and were being interrogated by Israeli security forces.

The Israeli army bans Palestinians in the Gaza Strip from entering the 300-meter area adjacent to its border with the enclave and shoots or arrests anyone who breaches it.


In recent months, the Israeli army has made several announcements of arresting Palestinians along its border with Gaza for allegedly attempting to sneak into its territory.

More than 2 million Palestinians live in Gaza under poor living conditions as a result of the Israeli blockade imposed on the territory since 2007.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

