  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Two Katyusha Rockets Land in Baghdad's Diplomatic Quarter

Two Katyusha Rockets Land in Baghdad's Diplomatic Quarter

Published February 23rd, 2021 - 07:10 GMT
A handout picture received from the US embassy in Iraq on December 31, 2019, shows a US army apache helicopter dropping flares over Baghdad's high-security Green Zone. (File/AFP)
A handout picture received from the US embassy in Iraq on December 31, 2019, shows a US army apache helicopter dropping flares over Baghdad's high-security Green Zone. (File/AFP)
Highlights
No casualties reported, says Iraqi Defense Ministry

A rocket attack targeted Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, an area that hosts most foreign diplomatic missions including the US embassy, Iraq's Defense Ministry said Monday. 

"Two Katyusha rockets landed in the Green Zone area in Baghdad, no casualties reported," the ministry said in a statement.

A security source told Anadolu Agency that one of the rockets landed near the headquarters of Iraq's National Security Service while the other landed near a presidential palace in the area.

He added that several vehicles were damaged in the attack.

So far, no group has claimed responsibility.

The Green Zone has regularly come under rocket attack since the assassination in January last year of Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani in a US drone strike.

Washington blames Iran-backed Shia militias for such rocket attacks on foreign diplomatic missions and the US and foreign troops in Iraq.

This article has been adapted from its original source.    

Installing a Kaaba Model in Iraq Triggers Anger
Four Missiles Target Military Base in Iraq
Who Attacked Iraq's Irbil Airport?
Tags:Qasem SoleimaniIraqBaghdadGreen Zone

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...