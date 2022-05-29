Two Killed in Protests Against Military Coup in Sudan

  1. Home
Published May 29th, 2022 - 06:12 GMT
Sudanese demonstrators throw teargas canisters back at security forces in the capital Khartoum on May 19, 2022, during a demonstration calling for civilian rule and denouncing the military administration. (Photo by AFP)

Two people were killed during Sudanese protests in the capital Khartoum rejecting the military force's capture of the power in the country and their refusal of handing the government to a transitional civil government since the ouster of Omar al-Bashir rule in 2019.

According to Sudanese media, the pro-democracy Central Committee of Sudan Doctors said that one of the demonstrators was killed after "taking a bullet to the chest".

The committee also added that the second protester was killed after suffering "suffocation by tear gas" during the anti-coup protests in the capital Khartoum.

Protesters have carried out banners against the military rule reading: "Protesting against the military coup. Down with the military rule."

Sudanese police have fired tear gas and live bullets toward the protesters with the aim to depress them.

Protests in Sudan have been going on since the ouster of the former president Omar al-Bashir and after the military forces led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan took over the power in the country in October 2021 saying that they had dissolved the government to avoid civil war.

