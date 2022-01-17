Two Kurdish Banks Blown up in Central Baghdad

ALBAWABA - Two banks in the Iraqi capital were targeted with explosives late Sunday, leaving two people injured, said a security source and as reported by the Turkish Anadolu News Agency.

The news is being posted all over the social media as a trending piece of information because of the fact two Kurkish banks were targeted at the same time according two local Iraqi news sources.

Explosions outside the Cihan Bank and the Kurdistan Bank in the Karrada District of Baghdad, went off simultaneously. As shown from the pictures the banks sustained much material damages and two people reported injured.

Lieut. Gen. Ahmed Salim, commander of Baghdad operations, told the Iraqi state media the explosions were sound bombs simultaneously targeted one bank near the National Theater and a second one in Al-Wathiq Square and both in the Karrada district.



The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) condemned, Monday, the explosions in the center of the Iraqi capital Baghdad. It called on the Iraqi authorities to hold the perpetrators accountable.



The so-called Iraqi Security Media Cell confirmed the attacks on Sunday night on two private Kurdish banks. It stated these were targeted with two explosive devices with the Kurdish Banks being own by businessmen from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

Investigations continue.

