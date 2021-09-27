Two Mass Graves Discovered in Libya's Tarhuna

Libyan authorities said to unearth two new mass graves in Tarhuna, a former stronghold of warlord Khalifa Haftar’s forces which is located northeast of the capital Tripoli.

In a statement over the weekend, the General Authority for Research and Identification of Missing Persons said bodies will be exhumed from the graves on Monday.

According to official Libyan sources, Haftar’s forces and affiliated militias committed war crimes and acts of genocide between April 2019 and June 2020.

Since June last year following the defeat of Haftar’s forces in the western areas of Libya, the Libyan government has discovered around 300 bodies in mass graves in Tarhuna and south of Tripoli.

Libya has been torn by civil war since the overthrow and killing of long-time ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.