Two Mass Graves Discovered in Libya's Tarhuna

Published September 27th, 2021 - 06:59 GMT
Libyan authorities find 2 new mass graves in Tarhuna
Since June 2020, Libyan teams have been searching for mass graves and exhuming bodies in the south of Tripoli and city of Tarhuna (AFP)
City is former stronghold of warlord Khalifa Haftar’s militia

Libyan authorities said to unearth two new mass graves in Tarhuna, a former stronghold of warlord Khalifa Haftar’s forces which is located northeast of the capital Tripoli.

In a statement over the weekend, the General Authority for Research and Identification of Missing Persons said bodies will be exhumed from the graves on Monday.

According to official Libyan sources, Haftar’s forces and affiliated militias committed war crimes and acts of genocide between April 2019 and June 2020.

 

Since June last year following the defeat of Haftar’s forces in the western areas of Libya, the Libyan government has discovered around 300 bodies in mass graves in Tarhuna and south of Tripoli.

Libya has been torn by civil war since the overthrow and killing of long-time ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

