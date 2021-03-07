UAE: 2,613 Covid Cases With 12 Deaths Reported

UAE health authorities on Sunday confirmed 2,613 additional Covid cases and 12 more fatalities, taking total recorded cases in the country to 410,849 patients and 1,322 deaths, respectively.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention conducted 234,763 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, a report from state news agency WAM said.

Meanwhile, 1,587 individuals have fully recovered from the contagious disease, bringing the total number of recoveries to 392,792.

The Emirates has undertaken a mass vaccination drive with about 6.2 million doses of COVID-19 jab administered to date, or a rate of vaccine distribution of 63.04 doses per 100 people.

The vaccination drive will help reduce the number of cases and control the spread of the virus, the ministry said.

