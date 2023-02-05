UAE allows visitors visa extension for 60 days

ALBAWABA - The United Arab Emirates allowed visitors to extend the validity of all types of visas for a period of 60 days and for one time only, before entering the country.

According to the UAE Federal Authority for Identity, Nationality, Customs and Ports Security (ICP), the applicant's passport must be valid for a period of not less than three months, and he/she must not be in the UAE until the entry permit is issued.

Applicants can extend the validity through the ICP's official website and its smart application via UAE PASS or username.

The UAE ICP has launched a new service through its smart services, which allows visitors to extend the validity of all types of visas issued to them for 60 days. Find out more: https://t.co/e96J3YRfn6 — ArabianBusiness.com (@ArabianBusiness) February 3, 2023

In the event that missing or incomplete data is found in the visa extension application, it will be rejected electronically after 30 days, if the applicant does not complete the required information during this period. Moreover, it will be rejected, if it is returned three times due to incomplete data or documents.