UAE and Bahrain leaders meet in Abu Dhabi- reinforce bilateral ties

ALBAWABA- UAE and Bahrain leaders met in Abu Dhabi to reaffirm their bilateral relations, expressing a commitment to strengthen ties for development and progress.

King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa extended condolences to UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the passing of Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

In response, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed expressed gratitude for the condolences and emphasized the importance of the deeply-rooted fraternal ties between the two nations.

The UAE and Bahrain share close relations, witnessing significant convergence since normalizing relations with "Israel" in late 2020.

In 2021, they signed a comprehensive partnership agreement and multiple memoranda of understanding to enhance cooperation. The leaders' meeting aims to foster stability and economic collaboration in the region.