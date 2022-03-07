  1. Home
UAE Ships Emergency Aid to Ukraine

Published March 7th, 2022 - 09:58 GMT
UAE sends 30 tons of emergency aid to Ukraine
People pack first aid kits to be shipped to Ukraine at the Ukrainian Cultural Center on March 6, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Mario Tama/Getty Images/AFP

The UAE has sent 30 tons of emergency medical supplies and other emergency aid to Ukraine to assist civilians, state-run WAM news agency reported Monday. 

The Emirates aircraft landed in Lublin, Poland, and the medical and relief aid were handed over to the Ukrainian authorities in Poland to be transported to Ukraine.

The statement said the step was in response to the international humanitarian appeal to support displaced Ukrainians and refugees in neighboring countries. 

The UAE‘s Ambassador to Ukraine Salem Al-Kaabi said: “Sending an aircraft with medical supplies and relief aid is part of the UAE’s steadfast commitment to essential humanitarian needs in conflicts involving civilians.”

The United Nations said Sunday there were so far more than 1.5 million refugees displaced by the war in Ukraine.

 

This article has been adapted from its original source.

