UK arrests 52 in anti-monarchy protests

ALBAWABA - Dozens of people were arrested in the United Kingdom for protesting against the monarchy on the same day of King Charles III's coronation on Saturday.

Several U.K. members of the parliament slammed Metropolitan Police for arresting 52 people in anti-monarchy protests in London during the coronation ceremony.

Police arrest peaceful anti-monarchy protesters & have erected giant barriers to osbcure pro-republic banners. Right to freely protest suppressed. Shame! pic.twitter.com/oqTU1op0eX — Peter Tatchell (@PeterTatchell) May 6, 2023

Hundreds of protesters rallied in central London while chanting slogans against the British monarchy including "down with the Crown", "don't talk to the police" and "get a real job".

Media outlets revealed that Republic chief executive Graham Smith was among those arrested near Trafalgar Square while he was carrying the sign "Not my king."

Reports added many protests were organized in several areas such as Cardiff, Glasgow and Edinburgh. However, no one was detained outside the capital.

Despite critics who decried arrested peaceful protesters in London, Commander Karen Findlay, who led the huge coronation security operation, said: "We also have a duty to intervene when protest becomes criminal and may cause serious disruption."

King Charles III swore an oath of duty to serve as King of Britain, months after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II who died on Sept. 8, 2022. His wife Camilla was also crowned Queen in a historic event which was attended by world leaders including the King of Jordan Abdullah II and his wife Queen Rania, French President Emmanuel Macron and first lady as well as German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.