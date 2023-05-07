UK arrests 52 in anti-monarchy protests

  1. Home
Published May 7th, 2023 - 05:55 GMT
Anti-monarchy protesters hold demonstration against King Charles coronation
Anti-monarchy demonstrators protest against the Royal family outside Westminster Abbey in London on March 13, 2023, before members of Britain's Royal Family attend a Commonwealth Day service ceremony. (Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Dozens of people were arrested in the United Kingdom for protesting against the monarchy on the same day of King Charles III's coronation on Saturday.

Several U.K. members of the parliament slammed Metropolitan Police for arresting 52 people in anti-monarchy protests in London during the coronation ceremony.

Hundreds of protesters rallied in central London while chanting slogans against the British monarchy including "down with the Crown", "don't talk to the police" and "get a real job".

Media outlets revealed that Republic chief executive Graham Smith was among those arrested near Trafalgar Square while he was carrying the sign "Not my king."

Reports added many protests were organized in several areas such as Cardiff, Glasgow and Edinburgh. However, no one was detained outside the capital.

Despite critics who decried arrested peaceful protesters in London, Commander Karen Findlay, who led the huge coronation security operation, said: "We also have a duty to intervene when protest becomes criminal and may cause serious disruption."

King Charles III swore an oath of duty to serve as King of Britain, months after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II who died on Sept. 8, 2022. His wife Camilla was also crowned Queen in a historic event which was attended by world leaders including the King of Jordan Abdullah II and his wife Queen Rania, French President Emmanuel Macron and first lady as well as German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

