UK Prime Minister Pledges to Withdraw From EU on Oct. 31

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he will find a way to take Britain out of the European Union (EU) on Oct. 31.

According to The Mail on Sunday newspaper, Johnson said he would circumvent a recent parliament vote which ordered him to delay the withdrawal for around three months.

In an interview with the paper, Johnson likened himself to the wild comic book character The Incredible Hulk, stressing his determination to deliver on his promise.

“The madder Hulk gets, the stronger Hulk gets,” Johnson was quoted as saying. “Hulk always escaped, no matter how tightly bound in he seemed to be - and that is the case for this country. We will come out on October 31.”

Although the bloc has warned about the imminent threat of a no-deal Brexit, the premier expressed hope that the UK and the EU can reach a new accord before the end of October.

“There’s a very, very good conversation going on about how to address the issues of the Northern Irish border. A huge amount of progress is being made,” Johnson told the Mail on Sunday, without elaborating on the matter.





Earlier this month, Johnson lost a crucial parliamentary vote on his Brexit strategy after members of his own Conservative Party voted against him, opening the way for possible early elections.

Johnson, who worked as foreign minister for his predecessor Theresa May, resigned from his post last summer after May announced her Brexit negotiation plan.

May took office after former Prime Minister David Cameron resigned following the Brexit referendum in June 2016. She had consistently defended her Brexit strategy, saying it was the only way to secure a smooth withdrawal from the EU.

The British parliament, however, had repeatedly rejected her Brexit deal.

This article has been adapted from its original source.