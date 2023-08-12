Ukraine targets Crimean bridge with S-200 missiles

ALBAWABA - Amid ongoing conflicts, Ukraine's recent move to target the crucial Crimean Bridge with S-200 missiles has heightened tensions. Russia swiftly issued a response, vowing that the incident will not go unanswered.

The Incident Unfolds: Ukraine Takes Aim at Crimean Bridge with S-200 Missiles, Russia Reacts

Russia's Defense Ministry disclosed that Ukraine attempted an attack on the Crimean Bridge utilizing S-200 missiles. Video footage of the attempted strike rapidly circulated across social media platforms.

According to the Defense Ministry's statement, "Around 1:00 PM Moscow time, the Kiev regime made an attempt to launch a terror attack on the Crimean Bridge using an S-200 air defense guided missile, repurposed for offensive purposes."

Two S-200 surface to air missiles were shot down when they targeted the Kerch Bridge again. They are not designed for this kind of attack which is why they were shot down. The only successful attacks have been by drones that can be launched U.S. Subs. https://t.co/szHIqEk19L August 12, 2023

Reports indicate that Russian air defense systems successfully intercepted the Ukrainian missile, preventing any damage or casualties. Nonetheless, a video clip shared online displays smoke emanating near the Crimean Bridge area.

In response, Russia's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Mariya Zakharova, underlined the Crimean Bridge's civilian nature and condemned the attack as unacceptable. Zakharova asserted, "The bridge has been subjected to such assaults since last autumn, tragically impacting civilians. Such reprehensible actions cannot be justified and will not go unaddressed."

Aside from the missile attempt, Russia's Defense Ministry had previously reported a separate incident wherein Ukraine launched an assault on the Crimean Peninsula during the nighttime, employing 20 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). These UAVs were promptly intercepted and neutralized midair. Notably, Crimea was annexed by Russia in 2014.