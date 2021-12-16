  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Ukrainian President Calls on EU to Impose Sanctions on Russia

Ukrainian President Calls on EU to Impose Sanctions on Russia

Published December 16th, 2021 - 11:06 GMT
Ukrainian President
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Shutterstock/ File Photo)
Highlights
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attends 6th Eastern Partnership Summit in Brussels

Ukrainian president has called on the European Union on Wednesday to quickly impose new sanctions on Russia, warning that actions taken after any conflict would be too late. 

Also ReadNATO Chief Urges Russia to De-escalate Tensions With UkraineNATO Chief Urges Russia to De-escalate Tensions With Ukraine

Speaking to the press after the 6th Eastern Partnership Summit in Brussels, Volodymyr Zelensky said Kyiv is ready to enter negotiations with Moscow to de-escalate tensions.

Zelensky noted, however, that Russian President Vladimir Putin was not willing to sit at the table so far.

"We have a war that has been going on for eight years. We understand that sanctions will only become a possible escalation prevention mechanism if implemented before an armed conflict," he said.

Also ReadNATO Chief Urges Russia to De-escalate Tensions With UkraineUkraine-Russia MEME War Expands to Further Countries

EU officials have frequently expressed concern over the unusual concentration of Russian troops near the Ukrainian border since last month and that there would be serious consequences if Russia attacks Ukraine again.

Zelensky is due to meet NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg Thursday in Brussels.


This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:new sanctionsRussiaSanctionsEUUkraineNATO

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...