Ukrainian President Calls on EU to Impose Sanctions on Russia

Ukrainian president has called on the European Union on Wednesday to quickly impose new sanctions on Russia, warning that actions taken after any conflict would be too late.

Speaking to the press after the 6th Eastern Partnership Summit in Brussels, Volodymyr Zelensky said Kyiv is ready to enter negotiations with Moscow to de-escalate tensions.

Zelensky noted, however, that Russian President Vladimir Putin was not willing to sit at the table so far.

Standing alongside the Ukrainian president, #NATO chief Stoltenberg again calls on Moscow to "return to diplomacy" and de-escalate, reiterating the regular warning that "any further aggression against Ukraine...would carry a high price."



He promises continued allied support. pic.twitter.com/26yP40X6zs — Teri Schultz (@terischultz) December 16, 2021

"We have a war that has been going on for eight years. We understand that sanctions will only become a possible escalation prevention mechanism if implemented before an armed conflict," he said.

EU officials have frequently expressed concern over the unusual concentration of Russian troops near the Ukrainian border since last month and that there would be serious consequences if Russia attacks Ukraine again.

Zelensky is due to meet NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg Thursday in Brussels.



This article has been adapted from its original source.