The Ukrainian-Russian War Scales Tipped for the First Time!

ALBAWABA - The Russian military has launched attacks on the Wagner convoy and fuel depot to suppress the rebellion led by the private military group. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Zelensky has commented on the rebellion, highlighting the vulnerabilities of Russia. Russian President Putin has pledged severe consequences for those involved in the rebellion.

Russian President Putin Vows Severe Consequences for Rebellion

Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a stern warning following the recent rebellion initiated by Evgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner group. In a national address, Putin declared that the country would not benefit from this act of defiance and pledged to deliver heavy punishment to the traitors involved.He condemned those who have chosen the path of armed rebellion, labeling their actions as treacherous and asserting that they will be held accountable.

Ukraine's President Zelensky Remarks on Russia's Rebellion: Weaknesses Exposed

In the midst of the ongoing rebellion led by the Wagner private military group, Russia received a significant statement from Ukraine. President Zelensky highlighted the evident vulnerabilities within Russia, warning that prolonging the presence of Russian forces and mercenaries on Ukrainian soil would inevitably lead to chaos, suffering, and further complications.

In the midst of unrest, Wagner's leader, Prigozhin, claimed to have targeted the Wagner forces positioned behind the Russian army's frontlines. The Russian Defense Ministry promptly refuted these allegations, launching an investigation against Prigozhin.

Zelensky's statement came as anticipated from the Ukrainian side. He emphasized the destructive nature of those who choose the path of evil, sending soldiers to ravage another country's lives while failing to prevent their desertion and betrayal.

Russian Military Targets Wagner Convoy and Fuel Depot in Efforts to Quell Rebellion!

⚡️Russian airforce targeting a convoy of Wagner equipment on the M-4 highway in Voronezh region this morning pic.twitter.com/4tpgVqjYmx — War Monitor (@WarMonitors) June 24, 2023

Wagner leader Prigozhin claimed responsibility for downing a Russian aircraft and two helicopters in Voronezh, while Russia retaliated by striking fuel depots to hinder Wagner's operations. Disturbing footage has also surfaced capturing the moment when the Russian military targeted the Wagner convoy.

In the aftermath of the Wagner private military group's coup attempt, clashes have erupted in several cities. Wagner forces targeted and successfully brought down Russian Air Force assets in Voronezh. In response, Russia conducted aerial attacks on fuel depots and Wagner convoys within Voronezh. Recent visuals provide a chilling glimpse into the escalating situation.

Voronezh, playing a pivotal role in this conflict, became a focal point as Wagner forces advanced into Russian territory following their withdrawal from the Ukrainian war zone. As clashes intensified between the army and Wagner militants, the situation grew increasingly volatile.

The footage captured shows Russia's military unleashing a barrage of bombs on a convoy, triggering a series of explosions. While neither the Wagner group nor the Russian government has officially commented on these events, certain news agencies have corroborated the veracity of the reports.