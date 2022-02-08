UN Agency to Discuss Houthi Allegations About Saada Prison

The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen will host a UN agency for coordinating humanitarian assistance on Tuesday to discuss Houthi allegations surrounding Saada prison.

The coalition said it had invited both the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Yemen and the International Committee of the Red Cross to visit it.

The coalition also reaffirmed its commitment to the principles of international humanitarian law and its customary rules in military operations.



In January, the coalition denied targeting a detention centre in Saada province, and said the facility that was hit was not a site restricted from strikes, Saudi Press Agency said.

Coalition spokesman Brigadier General Turki Al-Maliki has previously said the target in Saada was not on no-targeting lists agreed upon with the OCHA, was not reported by the ICRC, and did not meet the standards stipulated by the Third Geneva Convention for Prisoners of War.

