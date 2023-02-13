UN aid for earthquake victims is not enough

ALBAWABA - The United Nations announced it has failed to send aid to all victims of the deadly earthquake that jolted Syria, Turkey last week.

Two aid convoys reached northwest Syria to assist people affected by the earthquake, but humanitarians have warned that "far more lifesaving help is needed, and much more quickly."

More aid desperately needed into NW Syria through every possible route - cross line or cross border. The aid response so far has been lethally slow. To save lives, all obstacles must be overcome, whether bureaucratic, political or legal. pic.twitter.com/cqoSYyHzKb — UN Syria Commission (@UNCoISyria) February 13, 2023

In a post, the U.N. said: "To save lives, all obstacles must be overcome, whether bureaucratic, political or legal."

In a statement, the U.N. migration agency, IOM said a total of 14 trucks crossed into opposition-held areas of Syria from Turkey at Bab al-Hawa.

At the #Türkiye-#Syria border today.

We have so far failed the people in north-west Syria.

They rightly feel abandoned. Looking for international help that hasn’t arrived.

My duty and our obligation is to correct this failure as fast as we can.

That’s my focus now. — Martin Griffiths (@UNReliefChief) February 12, 2023

Martin Griffiths, the U.N. Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, admitted that the organization failed the people in northwest Syria.

At least 35,000 people were killed in the 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck Syria and Turkey on Feb. 6.