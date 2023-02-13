  1. Home
UN aid for earthquake victims is not enough

Published February 13th, 2023 - 03:45 GMT
earthquake
A surgery team operates on a child rescued from the rubble of a building at a hospital in the town of Harim in Syria's rebel-held northwestern Idlib province. (Photo by Aaref WATAD / AFP)

ALBAWABA - The United Nations announced it has failed to send aid to all victims of the deadly earthquake that jolted Syria, Turkey last week. 

Two aid convoys reached northwest Syria to assist people affected by the earthquake, but humanitarians have warned that "far more lifesaving help is needed, and much more quickly."

In a post, the U.N. said: "To save lives, all obstacles must be overcome, whether bureaucratic, political or legal."

In a statement, the U.N. migration agency, IOM said a total of 14 trucks crossed into opposition-held areas of Syria from Turkey at Bab al-Hawa.

Martin Griffiths, the U.N. Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, admitted that the organization failed the people in northwest Syria. 

At least 35,000 people were killed in the 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck Syria and Turkey on Feb. 6.

