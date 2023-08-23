UN deeply alarmed by fighting renewal in Sudan

ALBAWABA - The UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs chief Martin Griffiths expressed his deep concerns as the fighting in Sudan renews in various parts of the country.

Griffiths urged the warring parties to "cease hostilities and allow aid delivery" in South Darfur and South Kordofan, where fighting has been intensifying over the past few days.

"Scores of people have been killed and thousands displaced. Aid routes are blocked and food stocks depleted" Griffiths wrote on X, previously known as Twitter.

Deeply alarmed by the renewed fighting across #Sudan, especially in South Darfur and South Kordofan.



Scores of people have been killed and thousands displaced. Aid routes are blocked and food stocks depleted.



— Martin Griffiths (@UNReliefChief) August 22, 2023

Since the start of the fighting between the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudanese Armed Forces on April 15, thousands of people have been killed and over 4 million have been displaced, mainly in Khartoum and Darfur state.

At least 60 people were killed and 250 were injured in Nyala, the capital of South Darfur state, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM). In addition, at least 50,000 people have fled their homes, and humanitarian relief delivery has been delayed due to road closures in most areas.

Sudan's power struggle

According to eyewitnesses, and for the third day in a row, the RSF and Sudanese Armed Forces have battled over an army base in Khartoum, as both sides yet fail to take advantage in the more than four-month power struggle that has torn through the country.

After the RSF released a video of its soldiers claiming to have entered the Armoured Corps base and captured tanks, Sudanese army sources claimed that they had successfully driven them out. If the army loses the Armoured Corps base, its last position in Khartoum would be the army headquarters in the city center.

According to a report by Save the Children, at least 498, and possibly hundreds more, have starved to death in Sudan in the last 4 months of brutal fighting. The charity has been forced to close 57 of its nutrition facilities, leaving 31,000 children missing out on treatment for malnutrition and related illnesses.

Update

Sudanese Foreign Ministry announced canceling the diplomatic passports of leaders of the Rapid Support Forces and the Forces for Freedom and Change in Sudan.