  UN Denounces Israeli Destruction, Seizure of Palestinian Lands

UN Denounces Israeli Destruction, Seizure of Palestinian Lands

Published September 30th, 2021 - 08:24 GMT
Israelis continue its violations in the Palestinian territories.
A Palestinian boy jumps over cement cubes placed as a roadblock by Israeli security forces on a road linking the east Jerusalem Arab neighbourhood of Beit Hanina with west Jerusalem on September 15, 2021, amidst security preparations for Yom Kippur (Day of Atonement), the most important day in the Jewish calendar which starts at sunset. (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP)
Highlights
433 Palestinians displaced since July, 970 face eviction in East Jerusalem

UN special coordinator for the Middle East peace process, Tor Wennesland, told the Security Council on Wednesday that Israel is still destroying structures in the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

The council heard how Israel has since July demolished and seized Palestinian-owned structures across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem. 

Wennesland said Israeli authorities conducted the demolitions and seizures while “citing the absence of Israeli-issued building permits, which are almost impossible for Palestinians to obtain.”


UN investigations found that 302 structures were demolished or seized by Israeli authorities, or were destroyed by their owners to avoid being charged. This caused the displacement of some 433 people, including 251 children and 102 women.

Wennesland said Israeli authorities demolished around 30 structures, including 17 buildings that were given as humanitarian assistance, on July 7 in the Bedouin community of Humsa Al-Bqai’a in the Jordan Valley.

Israeli authorities, he added, confiscated at least 49 structures in the Bedouin community of Ras Al-Tin in Ramallah governorate on July 14, displacing 84 people.

Some 970 Palestinians currently face eviction in East Jerusalem. 

Tags:Palestinian TerritoriesPalestineIsraelUNjordan valley

