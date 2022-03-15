  1. Home
UN Reports 3 Million Refugees Have Fled Ukraine

Payton Bruni

Published March 15th, 2022 - 08:55 GMT
The United Nations reported on Tuesday March 15 that 3 million refugees have fled Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's invasion on Feb. 24.

This is an increase of 1 million refugees in the span of approximately one week. On March 8, the United Nations reported that 2 million people had fled Ukraine in 12 days.

The U.N. reported that Russia's invasion of Ukraine has caused the fastest growing refugee crisis in the world since World War II. In a prediction that is rapidly becoming a reality, the U.N. has estimated that 4 million people will flee Ukraine.

 

 

