UN Reports 3 Million Refugees Have Fled Ukraine

The United Nations reported on Tuesday March 15 that 3 million refugees have fled Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's invasion on Feb. 24.

This is an increase of 1 million refugees in the span of approximately one week. On March 8, the United Nations reported that 2 million people had fled Ukraine in 12 days.

🛑 As of today, 3 Million people have fled the war in #Ukraine.



Among them are over 150,000 third country nationals.



Millions more are still stuck in the country or internally displaced.



The U.N. reported that Russia's invasion of Ukraine has caused the fastest growing refugee crisis in the world since World War II. In a prediction that is rapidly becoming a reality, the U.N. has estimated that 4 million people will flee Ukraine.