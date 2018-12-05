UN Signs $3M Deal With Morocco to Strengthen Democracy, Human Rights

The King of Morocco, Mohammed VI. (AFP/File Photo)

The Moroccan Ministry of State for Human Rights and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) have signed on agreement to activate the 2018-2021 plan for reviving democracy and human rights in Morocco at the cost of MAD28 million (around USD3 million).

Mustafa Ramid, the Moroccan Minister of State for Human Rights, and UN Resident Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative Philippe Poinsot signed the deal on the program that aims to exchange information with institutions concerned in activating the plan and putting mechanisms that enable Morocco to monitor its implementation.

Ramid said the project has allowed Morocco to become the 39th country to endorse a work-plan in the field of strategic planning in human rights.

In his turn, Poinsot affirmed that he will support the UNDP program through an action unit and a mechanism for assessment and follow-up.

Morocco announced endorsing the national plan to revive democracy and human rights on Dec.14.

The unprecedented plan includes a group of measures that the state has vowed to take in several areas mainly democracy, economic, social, cultural, environmental and rights, protecting class rights and the legal and institutional framework that stipulates issuing laws and legislation to protect human rights, women's rights, freedom of speech, media, and journalism, and the right to access information.

