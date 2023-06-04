UNRWA fails to secure funding in New York conference

  1. Home
Published June 4th, 2023 - 08:48 GMT
UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini
The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini looks on during a press conference in Geneva. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)

ALBAWABA - UNRWA's pledging conference in New York on Friday failed to provide the agency with the necessary funding to keep over 700 schools and 140 clinics open from September through December.

“As I address you today, I do not have the funds to keep our schools, health centers, and other services running as of September,” Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini told a pledging conference at UN Headquarters in New York. 

At the beginning of the year, the UNRWA appealed for $1.6 billion in funding to secure its emergency programs and operations across all countries in which UNRWA has missions.

 

