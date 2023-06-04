UNRWA fails to secure funding in New York conference

ALBAWABA - UNRWA's pledging conference in New York on Friday failed to provide the agency with the necessary funding to keep over 700 schools and 140 clinics open from September through December.

“As I address you today, I do not have the funds to keep our schools, health centers, and other services running as of September,” Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini told a pledging conference at UN Headquarters in New York.

At the beginning of the year, the UNRWA appealed for $1.6 billion in funding to secure its emergency programs and operations across all countries in which UNRWA has missions.