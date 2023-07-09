UNSC to vote on new vital aid package for Syria

ALBAWABA - The United Nations Security Council will be holding a meeting on Monday to renew permission for the UN to deliver humanitarian aid to northwest parts of Syria which are controlled by the opposition.

Through the Syrian-Turkish borders, and for nearly a decade, has been using the Bab Al-Hawa crossing between Turkey and Syria to reach civilians and have humanitarian aid delivered to those in need. However, it is feared that Russia, al-Assad regime's key backer, will veto the security council's resolution.