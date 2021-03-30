  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. The US: ﻿﻿﻿Syrians Must Get Access to Humanitarian Aid

The US: ﻿﻿﻿Syrians Must Get Access to Humanitarian Aid

Published March 30th, 2021 - 05:33 GMT
Syrians need humanitarian aid
A man sits in front of Abu Mahmoud's ironing shop in Syria's rebel-held northwestern city of Idlib, on March 28, 2021. To serve his clients, the elderly Syrian man has been using the old tools made of cast iron which need to be heated on a gas stove, because of the lack of electricity supply in his war-torn region. Zein Al RIFAI / AFP
Highlights
Crossing border must allow humanitarian aid into Syria.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday called for "unhindered" cross-border access to get humanitarian aid into Syria, calling it "more important than ever."

Chairing a meeting of the UN Security Council, Blinken said that it is "clear" that the needs of Syrians are not going to be met by the Assad regime.

"We must ensure Syrians get the aid they need," he said, adding: "The most efficient method is through border crossings ... There is no good reason [why] crossings remain closed today."

The top US diplomat demanded reauthorization of the closed borders of al-Yaroubiya (bordering Iraq) and Bab al-Salam (bordering Turkey), while keeping open Bab al-Hawa (bordering Turkey), currently the only UN-authorized humanitarian border crossing in Syria.

Turning to the March 21 regime attack on al-Atareb hospital, in Aleppo, northwestern Syria, which killed six patients and injured five staffers, Blinken said: "The coordinates had been shared with the UN, meaning the regime knew exactly where it was." 

That day an additional Russian airstrike on the al-Bab border crossing with Turkey killed one civilian and injured two others. 

Malnutrition in Syria

The UN delivers 1,000 trucks of cross-border aid to northwestern Syria through the Turkish border every month, but the aid effort is not "big enough," UN humanitarian aid chief Mark Lowcock told the Security Council.

More than 75% of the civilians in northwestern Syria, near the Syrian border, rely on UN aid, he said, but malnutrition persists.


He also said the al-Atareb hospital attack was "obviously deliberate."

For her part, UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore underlined that across Syria, "nearly 90% of children require humanitarian assistance."

"3.2 million inside Syria and neighboring countries are out-of-school," Fore said. "In the northeast, more than 37,000 children are languishing in the al-Hol and al-Roj camps. Over 800 children are in detention centers and prisons."

She urged the council to "renew the resolution on cross-border assistance" and "spare no effort to reach an agreement on accessing children through cross-line operations to reach Idlib Governorate and other parts of the northwest."

Syria has been mired in a vicious civil war since early 2011, when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests. 

Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed since and more than 10 million displaced, according to UN figures.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:Antony BlinkenUSSyriaAidAssadRegime

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...