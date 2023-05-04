US accused of planning Kremlin drone attack

ALBAWABA - Russian government accused on Thursday the UInited States of being the mastermind of the latest drone attack carried out on Tuesday night on the Kremlin.

The White House denied Russia's accusations that the U.S. was allegedly linked to the attack on Kremlin. Ukraine as well refused Russia's accusations of carrying out the attack on Tuesday night.

Russia accuses US of being behind drone attack on Kremlin https://t.co/8mmzddQFG7 pic.twitter.com/uCob9NH0Lr — Guardian news (@guardiannews) May 4, 2023

In a statement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "Decisions on such attacks are not made in Kyiv but in Washington." He maintained that Ukraine "only does what it is told to do."

On the other hand, spokesperson for the White House National Security Council John Kirby clarified on MSNBC: "We had nothing to do with this."

Russia on Wednesday allegedly claimed that Ukraine planned a drone attack on the Kremlin in an attempt to assassinate Russian President Vladimir Putin.