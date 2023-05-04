  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. US accused of planning Kremlin drone attack

US accused of planning Kremlin drone attack

Published May 4th, 2023 - 12:06 GMT
drone attack

ALBAWABA - Russian government accused on Thursday the UInited States of being the mastermind of the latest drone attack carried out on Tuesday night on the Kremlin.

Also ReadUkraine denies it attacked Kremlin by dronesUkraine denies it attacked Kremlin by drones

The White House denied Russia's accusations that the U.S. was allegedly linked to the attack on Kremlin. Ukraine as well refused Russia's accusations of carrying out the attack on Tuesday night.

In a statement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "Decisions on such attacks are not made in Kyiv but in Washington." He maintained that Ukraine "only does what it is told to do."

Also ReadUkraine denies it attacked Kremlin by dronesUkraine attempts to assassinate Putin: Kremlin claims

On the other hand, spokesperson for the White House National Security Council John Kirby clarified on MSNBC: "We had nothing to do with this."

Russia on Wednesday allegedly claimed that Ukraine planned a drone attack on the Kremlin in an attempt to assassinate Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Tags:UkraineRussiaWarKremlin

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...