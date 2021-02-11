  1. Home
  US Ambassador Calls The Death of Journalist Lokman Slim an Unforgivable 'Barbaric Act'

Published February 11th, 2021
A memorial plaque is placed upon a flower arrangement as friends and family members of slain prominent Lebanese activist and intellectual Lokman Slim (image), attend a memorial ceremony in the garden of the family residence in the capital Beirut's southern suburbs, a week after he was found dead in his car, on February 11, 2021. Slim, found shot dead in southern Lebanon last week at age 58, was an outspoken critic of the Shiite movement Hezbollah and an advocate for preserving the memory of his country's civil war. JOSEPH EID / AFP
Highlights
The service, which was also attended by relatives, friends and the ambassadors of Germany, Canada, Britain and Switzerland, included Muslim and Christian prayers for the late activist.

US Ambassador Dorothy Shea Thursday called the assassination of anti-Hezbollah activist Lokman Slim an unforgivable "barbaric act," during a rare visit to a southern suburb of Beirut.

"This was a barbaric act, unforgivable and unacceptable," Shea said in a speech at a memorial service which was held at Slim's family home in Haret Hreik, a Hezbollah stronghold.

Slim was shot six times and found dead in his car in south Lebanon a week ago.

Slim ran a research center, made documentaries with his wife and led efforts to build an archive on Lebanon's 1975-90 Civil War. He was a vocal opponent of Hezbollah, calling for foreign intervention to rid Lebanon of the group labeled as terrorist by Washington and several Western and Arab states.

"I ask you, the young, if you really want a nation to continue with the principles that he fought for and was convinced of," Slim's mother, Salma Merchak said. "Use only your logic and reason. Weapons don't benefit the country. They didn't benefit me - I lost my son."

