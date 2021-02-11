US Ambassador Calls The Death of Journalist Lokman Slim an Unforgivable 'Barbaric Act'

US Ambassador Dorothy Shea Thursday called the assassination of anti-Hezbollah activist Lokman Slim an unforgivable "barbaric act," during a rare visit to a southern suburb of Beirut.

"This was a barbaric act, unforgivable and unacceptable," Shea said in a speech at a memorial service which was held at Slim's family home in Haret Hreik, a Hezbollah stronghold.

The #US ambassador to #Lebanon pays a rare visit to a quarter of Beirut that is a Hezbollah stronghold to attend the memorial service for activist Lokman Slim.https://t.co/7fhyzyk2IW — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) February 11, 2021

Slim was shot six times and found dead in his car in south Lebanon a week ago.

Slim ran a research center, made documentaries with his wife and led efforts to build an archive on Lebanon's 1975-90 Civil War. He was a vocal opponent of Hezbollah, calling for foreign intervention to rid Lebanon of the group labeled as terrorist by Washington and several Western and Arab states.

The service, which was also attended by relatives, friends and the ambassadors of Germany, Canada, Britain and Switzerland, included Muslim and Christian prayers for the late activist.

Prominent Lebanese publisher #LokmanSlim’s sister Rasha al-Ameer comments on the family’s statement after her brother's assassination calling for a transparent investigation.https://t.co/AxF6AdpO9h pic.twitter.com/QqgXd5hXbU — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) February 10, 2021

"I ask you, the young, if you really want a nation to continue with the principles that he fought for and was convinced of," Slim's mother, Salma Merchak said. "Use only your logic and reason. Weapons don't benefit the country. They didn't benefit me - I lost my son."

This article has been adapted from its original source.