US Ambassador Calls on Israel to Probe The 'Death' of Sherine Abu Aqleh

Published May 11th, 2022 - 09:50 GMT
veteran Al Jazeera Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Aqleh
Mourners and masked armed men carry the body of veteran Al Jazeera Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Aqleh, who was shot dead as she covered a raid on the West Bank's Jenin refugee camp, on May 11, 2022 before it is transferred for burial. (Photo by JAAFAR ASHTIYEH / AFP)
Shireen Abu Akleh, 51, shot dead during Israeli raid in Jenin

US Ambassador to Israel, Tom Nides, on Wednesday called for investigation into the death of a veteran Al Jazeera journalist in the occupied West Bank.

Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh, 51, was shot dead during an Israeli raid in the city of Jenin. Another journalist, Ali Al-Samoudi, was shot in the back, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

“Very sad to learn of the death of American and Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh of Al Jazeera,” Nides said on Twitter.

“I encourage a thorough investigation into the circumstances of her death and the injury of at least one other journalist today in Jenin,” he added.

Earlier Wednesday, Al Jazeera television accused Israeli forces of deliberately killing its journalist in the West Bank.


“We pledge to prosecute the perpetrators legally, no matter how hard they try to cover up their crime, and bring them to justice,” the channel vowed.

Abu Akleh was born in Jerusalem, in 1971, with a BA in journalism and media from Yarmouk University in Jordan.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

