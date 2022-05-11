US Ambassador Calls on Israel to Probe The 'Death' of Sherine Abu Aqleh

US Ambassador to Israel, Tom Nides, on Wednesday called for investigation into the death of a veteran Al Jazeera journalist in the occupied West Bank.

Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh, 51, was shot dead during an Israeli raid in the city of Jenin. Another journalist, Ali Al-Samoudi, was shot in the back, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Very sad to learn of the death of American and Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh of @AJArabic @AJEnglish. I encourage a thorough investigation into the circumstances of her death and the injury of at least one other journalist today in Jenin. — Ambassador Tom Nides (@USAmbIsrael) May 11, 2022

“Very sad to learn of the death of American and Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh of Al Jazeera,” Nides said on Twitter.

“I encourage a thorough investigation into the circumstances of her death and the injury of at least one other journalist today in Jenin,” he added.

Earlier Wednesday, Al Jazeera television accused Israeli forces of deliberately killing its journalist in the West Bank.



“We pledge to prosecute the perpetrators legally, no matter how hard they try to cover up their crime, and bring them to justice,” the channel vowed.

Abu Akleh was born in Jerusalem, in 1971, with a BA in journalism and media from Yarmouk University in Jordan.

