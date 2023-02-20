US announces $100m extra for Turkey, Syria quake

ALBAWABA - The United States announced an additional $100 million in aid to earthquake-stricken Turkey and Syria.

The announcement came in a statement by the U.S. Department of State in Washington and emailed to Albawaba.

We are grateful to the Government of Türkiye for facilitating the flow of aid into northwest Syria, and for supporting efforts at the @un to authorize multiple crossing points for UN assistance between Türkiye and Syria. https://t.co/fjD4FddIDA pic.twitter.com/phpAHck8p3 — Department of State (@StateDept) February 20, 2023

On Feb. 6, a massive 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck both Turkey and neighboring Syria to its south, killing more than 46,000 people and injuring tens of thousands of others.

The death toll is expected to rise as there are people who remain missing and are believed to be under the rubble from hundreds of buildings that collapsed in both countries.

📝🇹🇷🇸🇾Desperate searches as quake toll passes 46,000: Twelve days after a massive earthquake struck Turkey and Syria, rescuers pulled three people from beneath a mountain of rubble. More than 46,000 people have been killed in the disaster, and the death toll is set to rise. pic.twitter.com/c80kMRfsjf — 🌐World News 24 🌍🌎🌏 (@DailyWorld24) February 19, 2023

The state department's statement said U.S. President Joe Biden "intends to authorize $50 million in Emergency Refugee and Migration Assistance Funds (ERMA)."

Additionally, the United States is providing another $50 million in humanitarian assistance through the State Department and USAID.

"This will bring the total U.S. humanitarian assistance to support the earthquake response to $185 million," the statement added.

NEWS: Today, @SecBlinken announced an additional $100M in U.S. humanitarian assistance to help ppl affected by earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria, bringing total 🇺🇸 funding for the response to $185M. Read more: https://t.co/0Jp0K9mrL6 pic.twitter.com/AZaaZPsQLh — USAID's Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance (@USAIDSavesLives) February 19, 2023

"This humanitarian assistance will target vulnerable earthquake-affected populations in Turkey and Syria and be available to support international and nongovernmental organizations providing assistance," according to the statement.

To make quick money in #Turkey, builders put people's lives at stake.



Without digging the foundation, Building with out proper structure, just note how the foundation was just a block of concrete, no columns.#earthquake

Total Death toll- 43,845 dead, 122,871 injured pic.twitter.com/oSTXDHPusl — Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) February 17, 2023

It said the announcement "will benefit the procurement and distribution of core relief and lifesaving items" such as blankets, mattresses, food packs, warm clothing, tents, and shelter materials.

"It will additionally support medicine and health services, clean water and sanitation efforts, and programs supporting the education of children and youth impacted by this tragic earthquake," it added.

It pledged that the United States will "continue working with the international community to provide lifesaving aid to earthquake affected areas."