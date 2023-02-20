  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. US announces $100m extra for Turkey, Syria quake

US announces $100m extra for Turkey, Syria quake

Published February 20th, 2023 - 08:20 GMT
Turkey earthquake
TOPSHOT - A woman mourns in front of a gravestone in the cemetery of Adiyaman, in Turkey, on February 19, 2023, after a 7,8-magnitude earthquake struck parts of Turkey and Syria. A 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit near Gaziantep, Turkey, in the early hours of February 6, followed by another 7.5-magnitude tremor just after midday. The quakes caused widespread destruction in southern Turkey and northern Syria and has killed more than 40,000 people. (Photo by BULENT KILIC / AFP)

ALBAWABA - The United States announced an additional $100 million in aid to earthquake-stricken Turkey and Syria.

The announcement came in a statement by the U.S. Department of State in Washington and emailed to Albawaba.

On Feb. 6, a massive 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck both Turkey and neighboring Syria to its south, killing more than 46,000 people and injuring tens of thousands of others.

The death toll is expected to rise as there are people who remain missing and are believed to be under the rubble from hundreds of buildings that collapsed in both countries. 

The state department's statement said U.S. President Joe Biden "intends to authorize $50 million in Emergency Refugee and Migration Assistance Funds (ERMA)."

Additionally,  the United States is providing another $50 million in humanitarian assistance through the State Department and USAID.

"This will bring the total U.S. humanitarian assistance to support the earthquake response to $185 million," the statement added.

"This humanitarian assistance will target vulnerable earthquake-affected populations in Turkey and Syria and be available to support international and nongovernmental organizations providing assistance," according to the statement.

It said the announcement "will benefit the procurement and distribution of core relief and lifesaving items" such as blankets, mattresses, food packs, warm clothing, tents, and shelter materials.

"It will additionally support medicine and health services, clean water and sanitation efforts, and programs supporting the education of children and youth impacted by this tragic earthquake," it added.

It pledged that the United States will "continue working with the international community to provide lifesaving aid to earthquake affected areas."

Tags:USHumanitarian AidTurkeySyriaAnthony Blinken

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...