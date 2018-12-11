U.S. Assures Lebanon Israel Has No Hostile Intentions Despite Hizbollah Tunnels Operation

An Israel military spokesman said they were aware of a number of tunnels crossing into Israel from Lebanon. (AFP)

The United States has informed Lebanon that Israel says it does not have hostile intentions in its recently launched operation to find and block tunnels that it alleges Hezbollah dug into the country’s north, President Michel Aoun said Tuesday.

"We don't have hostile intentions either, and so there is are no dangers on peace along the border," Aoun said during a news conference at Baabda Palace with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen.

Earlier in the day, Aoun had announced that Lebanon was going to wait to respond to the Israeli allegations about Hezbollah tunnels until ongoing investigations into the claims were complete.

The president made his position known during a meeting with UNIFIL commander Maj. Gen. Stefano Del Col, which was held to discuss the latest developments in south Lebanon in light of Israel’s so-called Northern Shield operation to destruct the alleged Hezbollah tunnels.

“Lebanon will wait for the results of the field investigations that are being handled by the Lebanese and international commands to build its decision,” the president said during the meeting at Baabda Palace, according to a statement from the presidency.

Aoun also stressed the importance of coordination and cooperation between the Lebanese Army and UNIFIL. He noted the importance of the measures that both sides have been taking to safeguard residents of south Lebanon, and he condemned any actions that cause tension along the southern border.

“Lebanon is a country that loves peace and is working on consolidating it despite the repeated Israeli violations of international resolutions,” Aoun said.

Lebanon has said that Israel has repeatedly violated United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701, which put an end to the 2006 Israeli War on Lebanon.

Aoun went on to assure the UNIFIL commander that Lebanon, by contrast, "is committed to the implementation of Resolution 1701 out of its keenness to preserve security and stability in the south."

The talks between Aoun and Del Col were the first between the two since Israel launched Northern Shield last Tuesday.

The Israelis claimed that they had found a tunnel that ran from the Lebanese border town of Kfar Kila into Israel near the village of Metula.

Inspectors from the United Nations peacekeeping force in south Lebanon last week confirmed the existence of a tunnel in northern Israel after Del Col, accompanied by a technical team, visited a location near Metula to investigate the Israeli allegations.

Over the weekend, Israel claimed that it had found another tunnel, without specifying its location.

Earlier in the day, Aoun had also met with French Ambassador to Lebanon Bruno Foucher to discuss the developments in the south and the political situation in Lebanon.

