US citizen starts hunger strike in Iranian jail

ALBAWABA - American citizen Siamak Namazi began a hunger strike in his cell at an Iranian jail to draw global attention to his demand for an immediate release.

"All I want sir, is one minute of your days," he wrote to U.S. President Joe Biden, asking for help after seven years behind the bars in Iran.

Namazi, who is planning a seven days hunger strike starting on Monday, asked the president to think of him every day.

American hostage in #Iran Siamak Namazi has begun a 7-day hunger strike protesting the US's continued failure to free him 7yrs after it first left him behind. I'll be sharing daily updates here & he'll be posting his own on @sianamazi. Full press release: https://t.co/0dwjNs3Mi1 https://t.co/OqdVvzJ4Sg — Jared Genser (@JaredGenser) January 16, 2023

"In the past, I implored you to reach for your moral compass and find the resolve to bring the U.S. hostages in Iran home. To no avail. Not only do we remain Iran’s prisoners, but you have not so much as granted our families a meeting," Namazi's letter read.

Namazi, 41, was arrested in October 2015 on charges of trying to overthrow the state's powerful clerics, an allegation he denied.

His father was also detained in 2016 when he attempted to help his son, but he was freed on medical grounds.

The U.S. citizen was left out of the prisoner swap deal with Iran in 2016, in which Washington Post journalist Jason Rezaian, Marine veteran Amir Hekmati and Christian pastor Saeed Abedini were released. according to CNN.