US Coast Guard finds debris field Titanic sub search area

ALBAWABA - Coast Guard in the Unites States announced that they found debris field near search area for Titanic-tour sub.

However, Coast Guards are still probing whether about this debris belong to the Titanic submarine or not.

Hours ago, Coast Guard estimated that Oxygen supply ran out in Titanic submarine after it went missing with 5 people on board since Sunday.

Among the four people on the sub-board are "British explorer Hamish Harding, British-Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son. Also the CEO of the submersible company Stockton Rush and French explorer Paul-Henry Nargeolet."

According to sources, the crew of the Titan submersible went missing after contact with its surface vessel - the Polar Prince - was cut off an hour and 45 minutes after the dive on Sunday.

Five people on board went missing while on a trip for a tourist trip to watch the Titanic wreck. The eight-day journey costs about $250,000 for each person.