US-controlled Syrian Oil Field Attacked by Iran-backed Militias

Published June 29th, 2021 - 06:39 GMT
Iran-backed militias attack US-controlled oil field in Syria's Deir-ez-Zor province
A United States soldier looks on while an AH-64 Apache assault helicopter flies above during a patrol by the Suwaydiyah oil fields in Hassakeh province, northeastern Syria, Feb. 13, 2021. (AFP File Photo)
At least 5 missiles launched from Mayadin district toward Syria's largest oil field

A missile attack was carried out Monday on the US-controlled Al-Omar oil field from Mayadin district in Syria's Deir-ez-Zor province, which is under the control of the Bashar al-Assad regime and Iran-backed militia groups.

Al-Omar, Syria's largest oil field, where the US and YPG/PKK terror group are present, was attacked with Grad missiles, according to local sources.

At least five missiles were launched from Mayadin district, where numbers of Iranian-backed armed groups are increasing, and some of them struck close to a military base near the oil field where US forces are located.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) also reported the missile attacks on the oil field.


The previous night, the US carried out an airstrike on Iranian-backed groups in Syria's al-Bukamal district bordering Iraq.

Parts of Deir ez-Zor to the east of the Euphrates River are under the occupation of the US-backed YPG/PKK terrorist organization, while the city center and east and west of Deir-ez-Zor are under the control of the Assad regime and Iran-backed groups.

The YPG/PKK terror group had occupied Syria's largest oil field, Al-Omar, on Oct. 22, 2017.

Continuing their support to the terror group, US forces currently have a presence in more than 10 bases and military points in the regions occupied by the YPG/PKK in the provinces of Hasakah, Raqqah and Deir-ez-Zor.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

