US to deliver long-range missiles to Ukraine

ALBAWABA – The United States is slated to dispatch long-range missiles to Ukraine for the first time since the onset of the Russian invasion.

International media outlets quoted statements made by U.S. officials, saying that their country is preparing to dispatch a $2.2 billion military aid package to Kyiv, including long-range missiles, weapons and ammunition.

The officials did not say when the aid will be ready to be sent off.

However, dispersing the package is expected to take months, giving time for repair and maintenance. Another period of training Ukrainian soldiers on the use of the arms in the shipment will ensue.

Part of the package will be supported by a fund, known as the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which allows President Joe Biden's administration to obtain weapons from defense companies, instead of drawing from U.S. military stocks.

On Tuesday, U.S. President Joe Biden said that he will discuss with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Kyiv's requests for advanced weapons to confront Russia.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy pleaded to Western nations for more military assistance, including long-range missiles and fighter jets, a decisive factor in the war with Russia. Long-range missiles will allow Ukrainian forces to strike at Russian targets that are currently out of their reach.

Last month, Poland and Germany said they will deliver tanks to Kyiv.