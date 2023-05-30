U.S. Embassy announces ceasefire extension in Sudan

ALBAWABA - U.S. Embassy In Khartoum released a statement regarding extending the coincided short-term ceasefire and humanitarian arrangments in Sudan that was announced earlier this month.

The U.S-Saudi mediated 7-day agreement that began on May 22, witnessed a number of breaches as both warring parties were accused of committing.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and the United States have announced that warring parties in Sudan have agreed to extend the truce in the African country!#sudanwar #crisis pic.twitter.com/BmIc9tkY2H — WE News English (@WENewsEnglish) May 30, 2023

In a statement released on the U.S. Embassy's account on Twitter, it was confirmed that "representatives of the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces signed a five-day extension to the May 20 Agreement on a Short-Term Ceasefire and Humanitarian Arrangements to provide more time for humanitarian actors to undertake their vital work."

Joint Facilitators’ Statement by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States of America on the Extension of an Agreement on a Short-Term Ceasefire and Humanitarian Arrangements in Sudan



The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States of America announce that on May 29,…

After a shaky week in Khartoum, residents said that despite the ceasefire they could hear street fights in northern parts of the city as well as the sound of ordnance fire.

According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) Displacement Matrix, the number of people internally displaced by the fights that have been tearing through Khartoum since April 15 exceeded 700,000.