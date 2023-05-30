U.S. Embassy announces ceasefire extension in Sudan

ALBAWABA - Drone attacks target two residential buildings in Moscow, Russian local media outlets reported on Tuesday.Moscow Region Governor Andrey Vorobyov confirmed that “several drones” were destroyed by Russian air ...
ALBAWABA - U.S. Embassy In Khartoum released a statement regarding extending the coincided short-term ceasefire and humanitarian arrangments in Sudan that was announced earlier this month.
The U.S-Saudi mediated 7-day agreement that began on May 22, witnessed a number of breaches as both warring parties were accused of committing.
In a statement released on the U.S. Embassy's account on Twitter, it was confirmed that "representatives of the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces signed a five-day extension to the May 20 Agreement on a Short-Term Ceasefire and Humanitarian Arrangements to provide more time for humanitarian actors to undertake their vital work."
After a shaky week in Khartoum, residents said that despite the ceasefire they could hear street fights in northern parts of the city as well as the sound of ordnance fire.
According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) Displacement Matrix, the number of people internally displaced by the fights that have been tearing through Khartoum since April 15 exceeded 700,000.