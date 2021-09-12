The US Evacuates 21 More Citizens From Afghanistan

The US government announce the eviction of 21 more US citizens from Afghanistan, according to the U.S. State Department.

The evacuation occurred Friday through a charter flight and overland route, and also included the departure from Afghanistan of 11 lawful permanent residents, the department said.

No rest, or celebration, till severely at risk US citizens & Afghan allies reach safety. Now desperate & terrified, they have Taliban targets on their backs because they helped & protected Americans. Our gov’t must heighten pressure to release the planes, immediately & urgently. https://t.co/mWX6A7TNsN — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) September 10, 2021

"Specifically, the department assisted two US citizens and 11 LPRs depart Afghanistan via an overland route," Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters. "We provided guidance to them, worked to facilitate their safe passage, and Embassy officials greeted them once they crossed the border. Additionally, another Qatar Airways charter flight departed Kabul with 19 US citizens aboard."

Blinken added that 44 US citizens were "offered seats," but "not all of them chose to travel.

"White House National Security Council spokeswoman Emily Horne said in a statement Friday that the new departures from Kabul and through "overland passage to a neighboring country," show "how we are giving Americans clear and safe options to leave Afghanistan from different locations."

"A number of Americans have taken these options; some have decided not to, for a variety of reasons," Horne continued. "That is their right. We understand these are difficult decisions. We will continue to provide proven options for leaving. It is up to Americans who remain whether they choose to take them."

State Department spokesman Ned Price tweeted Thursday that 10 US citizens and 11 U.S. permanent residents were evacuated Thursday, bringing the total number of Americans evacuated over the past two days to 31.

The charter flight Thursday represented a significant development after the Taliban blocked aircraft from leaving for several days.

Earlier in the week the United States evacuated four US citizens out of Afghanistan using an overland route to an unnamed third country, a State Department official said.

Officials have said over the past several days that around 100 US citizens seek to leave Afghanistan.



The Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks prompted the 20-year war in Afghanistan, known as America's longest war, which ended on Aug. 31 when the Pentagon announced the complete withdrawal of U.S. troops.

The State Department announced Monday that the United States and its partners had relocated more than 124,000 people to safety, including 6,000 US citizens.

Over 250 foreign nationals, including US citizens, left Kabul over the past 3 days, said US envoy Khalilzad. “We will continue to engage the govt of Qatar, the Taliban, and others to ensure the safe passage of our citizens, other foreign nationals & Afghans that want to leave.” pic.twitter.com/ivN6Ul7Bue — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) September 11, 2021

"The United States mobilized an unprecedented, global effort through our diplomatic channels to evacuate US citizens, personnel from partner nations, and at-risk Afghans from Kabul," the State Department said in the statement Monday.

This article has been adapted from its original source.