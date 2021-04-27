The US is Gravely Worried About Violent Clashes in Somalia

The US has said it is gravely concerned over recent violent clashes in Somalia's capital Mogadishu as a former president accused the government of attacking his residence.

"We call on all parties to exercise restraint and to resolve their differences peacefully," Ned Price, spokesman for the US Department of State, said in a statement late Monday.

Latest @CrisisGroup alert charts out what is possibly a last chance to salvage #Somalia's electoral compact.https://t.co/4KAcbo8pSn — Omar S Mahmood (@OmarSMahmood) February 25, 2021

He said the US "is prepared to consider all available tools, including sanctions and visa restrictions, to respond to efforts to undermine peace and stability in Somalia."



"It is very unfortunate that an army under the command of the former president attacked my residence," Hassan Sheikh Mohamud tweeted on Sunday, referring President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo as the former president. The government has denied the accusation.

The Horn of Africa country has seen political and election stalemate after Farmajo's mandate expired on Feb. 8, and opposition leaders announced they don't recognize him as the head of state.

US gravely concerned by Sunday’s violent clashes in Mogadishu; says it’s prepared to consider “all available tools”, including sanctions and visa restrictions, to respond to efforts to undermine peace and stability in Somalia. https://t.co/r8dqGm78JI — Harun Maruf (@HarunMaruf) April 27, 2021

Several rounds of talks between the central government and regional leaders have ended without an agreement.

On April 12, the Somali parliament voted to extend the mandate of the president and the federal government by two years.

"Dialogue and consensus are the only ways to resolve the electoral impasse, and we urge parties to resume negotiations at once to arrive at an agreed way forward for immediate elections," the spokesman said.