US National Security Advisor meets Saudi Crown Prince in Jeddah

ALBAWABA- Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held a meeting with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Thursday evening in Jeddah, marking Sullivan's second visit to Saudi Arabia in two months.

According to Saudi News Agency, WAS, the discussions focused on enhancing the strategic relations between the two countries across various fields. Regional and international developments of mutual interest were also on the agenda.

Previously, on May 8, Sullivan met with the Saudi Crown Prince and addressed significant progress in the Yemeni peace efforts. Additionally, on June 7, the Saudi Crown Prince engaged in talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to foster regional and international cooperation.

These recent meetings come amidst strained relations between the US and Saudi Arabia due to "OPEC+"-led oil production cuts and disagreements over the Yemeni war.