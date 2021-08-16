US Navy Commander Visits Largest Base in Egypt

The US Naval Forces Central Command's commander, Lt. Gen. Charles Cooper, has visited the Berenice Military Base in Egypt alongside Washington’s Ambassador to Egypt Jonathan Cohen.

The site is the largest air and naval base in both the Middle East and the Red Sea region, located east of Aswan near the country’s southern border.

#AMAY| Egypt’s Berenice Military Base receives Charles Cooper II, US ambassador to Cairohttps://t.co/xoTk6yA8If pic.twitter.com/Gf4p3ElgF5 — Egypt Independent (@EgyIndependent) August 15, 2021

The US delegation inspected Berenice’s facilities for use by both the Egyptian Navy and units belonging to allied nations, and praised its geographic location, close to sea transportation lines, said Egyptian military spokesman Col. Gharib Abdel Hafez Gharib.

Lt. Gen. Ahmed Khaled, commander of the Egyptian Navy, received Lt. Gen. Cooper and Ambassador Cohen at the base “within the well-established strategic relations between Egypt and the US,” the spokesman added.

The meeting coincided with the visit of US warship USS Monterey to the base — a Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser, and one of the oldest and largest US navy units. The visit was the first major naval activity at the base since its inception.

Lt. Gen. Charles Cooper, commander of the #US Naval Forces Central Command, tours the Berenice military base in #Egypt, the largest air and naval base in both the Middle East and the Red Sea region. https://t.co/Wpj8aZIBla pic.twitter.com/91ExlCSC6u — Arab News (@arabnews) August 16, 2021

This article has been adapted from its original source.