US President Lands in UK For Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

Published September 18th, 2022 - 05:19 GMT
US President Joe Biden
US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden arrive at London Stansted Airport on September 17, 2022, in Stansted, United Kingdom, to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on September 19. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP)

US President Joe Biden arrived in Britain late Saturday ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, an AFP photographer on board Air Force One said.

Biden's plane arrived at London Stansted Airport outside the capital just before 10:00 pm (2100 GMT).

He is expected to pay his respects at Queen Elizabeth's coffin and meet the new King Charles III on Sunday ahead of Monday's state funeral.

However, a planned meeting with Britain's new Prime Minister Liz Truss has been cancelled.


Instead, they will hold a "full bilateral meeting" at the UN General Assembly on Wednesday, her Downing Street office said.

It did not provide further details on why the original meeting with Biden had been cancelled.

