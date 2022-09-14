22 World Leaders to Attend Queen Elizabeth II Funeral

As the United Kingdom pays tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II, before her state funeral scheduled on Monday, 19 September 2022, many are trying to know who of the world leaders will attend the historical event and who will not.

Since the state funeral is planned to take place in London on Monday, the UK government has sent hundreds of official invitations to world leaders, so they pay homage to Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey.

The final ceremony will be held on Monday at 11 AM local time and will include more than 2200 guests, according to BBC, including around 500 world leaders and their spouses, who will be traveling by bus to Westminster Abbey in west London.

People record the Coldstream Guards taking part in the Changing of the Guard ceremony outside Buckingham Palace in London on September 12, 2022, as preparations for the funeral continue following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8. The state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II will be held at Westminster Abbey in London at 11:00 am (1000 GMT) on Monday September 19. (Photo by CARL DE SOUZA / AFP)

According to AFP, both Russian President Vladimir Putin, and the President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko are not invited to the funeral, which has been linked to their involvement in the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Reuters also reported that invitations have not been sent to leaders of Myanmar who face accusations of deep human rights violations amid the military coup of February 2021.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not yet confirmed whether or not he will attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Moreover, Iran has announced representation at the ambassadorial level only.

World Leaders NOT Attending the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

It is still unclear if the President of China Xi Jinping will be attending the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Former presidents of countries that are closely allied with the United Kingdom are believed to not have received invitations to attend the 19 September state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, including former US Presidents Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, or Donald Trump.

Limitations have been strongly linked to the UK government security plans and to make sure the number of guests attending doesn't overcrowd Westminster Abbey.

Japan emperor, empress to attend Queen's funeral, not PM Kishida -Kyodo https://t.co/eDxk39uWGB pic.twitter.com/56f9ofBQWp — Reuters (@Reuters) September 14, 2022

World Leaders to Attend Queen Elizabeth II Funeral

1- United States: Joe Biden

2- France: Emmanuel Macron

3- Irland: Micheal Martin

4- European Commission: Ursula von der Leyen

5- Germany: Frank-Walter Steinmeier

6- Italy: Sergio Mattarella

7- Australia: Anthony Albanese

8- New Zealand: Jacinda Ardern

9- Canada: Justin Trudeau

10- Bangladesh: Sheikh Hasina

11- Sri Lanka: Ranil Wickremesinghe

12- South Korea: Yoon Suk-Yeo

13- Brazil: Jair Bolsonaro

14- Belgium: King Philippe and Queen Mathilde.

15- Netherlands: King Willem-Alexander and his wife, Queen Maxima, former Dutch queen Princess Beatrix.

16- Sweden: King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia

17- Spain: King Felipe and Queen Letizia.

18- Japan: Emperor Naruhito

19- Turkey: Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

20- Norway: King Harald V of Norway

21- Denmark: Queen Margrethe II

22- Finally, Queen Elizabeth II's eldest son King Charles III will be present with all of his wife, siblings, children, and grandchildren.