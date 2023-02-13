US downs airborne object over Lake Huron

ALBAWABA - The U.S. military shot down another airborne object over Lake Huron, according to media reports and tweets by U.S. congressmen.

BREAKING: The U.S. military has shot down another unidentified flying object over Lake Huron.



A U.S. fighter jet shot down a high-flying object above Lake Huron Sunday after it flew near a sensitive military site, the Pentagon said.



The shoot-down is the latest in an unusual series of aerial incidents that began last week https://t.co/LIzMsjKmpV — TIME (@TIME) February 13, 2023

CNN said the airborne object was shot down upon orders from President Joe Biden.

It quoted Pentagon press secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder as saying that the object, the size of a small car, constituted a danger to civilian flights, but was not a military threat.

"We did not assess it to be a kinetic military threat to anything on the ground, but assess it was a safety flight hazard and a threat due to its potential surveillance capabilities," Ryder reportedly said.

"The object was about the size of a small car and was not similar in size or shape to the Chinese balloon seen last week." - Pat Ryder (Press Secretary for the Pentagon)https://t.co/nFTtaToZ49 — Alejandro Guillú Mendoza (@guillu) February 12, 2023

"Our team will now work to recover the object in an effort to learn more," the Pentagon official pointed out.

It was the third consecutive day that an unidentified object was detected and downed in North American airspace.

An unidentified object moving over Alaskan air space was shot down by the #US military, though Pentagon press secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder noted little was known about the object.#Forbes https://t.co/prJ5Gmkhik — Forbes Middle East (@Forbes_MENA_) February 11, 2023

An unidentified object was shot down over northern Canada on Saturday, a day after another similar object was shot down in Alaska airspace.

BREAKING: An unidentified airborne object was shot down over the Yukon in northern Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said https://t.co/4ornwrzSfb — Bloomberg (@business) February 11, 2023

Last weekend, a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon was brought down off the coast of South Carolina.