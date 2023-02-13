US downs airborne object over Lake Huron

  1. Home
Published February 13th, 2023 - 09:17 GMT
This handout photo from Chase Doak taken on February 1, 2023 and released on February 2 shows a suspected Chinese spy balloon in the sky over Billings, Montana. The Pentagon said February 2 it was tracking a Chinese spy balloon flying high over the United States, reviving tensions between the two countries just days ahead of a rare visit to Beijing by the top US diplomat. (Photo by Chase DOAK / CHASE DOAK / AFP)

ALBAWABA - The U.S. military shot down another airborne object over Lake Huron, according to media reports and tweets by U.S. congressmen.

CNN said the airborne object was shot down upon orders from President Joe Biden.

It quoted Pentagon press secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder as saying that the object, the size of a small car,  constituted a danger to civilian flights, but was not a military threat.

"We did not assess it to be a kinetic military threat to anything on the ground, but assess it was a safety flight hazard and a threat due to its potential surveillance capabilities," Ryder reportedly said.

"Our team will now work to recover the object in an effort to learn more," the Pentagon official pointed out.

It was the third consecutive day that an unidentified object was detected and downed in North American airspace.

An unidentified object was shot down over northern Canada on Saturday, a day after another similar object was shot down in Alaska airspace.

Last weekend, a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon was brought down off the coast of South Carolina.

