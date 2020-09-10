Video: Huge Fire Erupts in Beirut's Port Weeks After Blast

A huge fire has erupted in the rubble of Beirut's port just 37 days after an explosion decimated the city.

A huge column of black smoke and red leaping flames were seen among the steel wreckage this afternoon. It is not yet clear what may have caused the fire.

Insane fire at the port, causing a panic all across #Beirut. We just can’t catch a break. pic.twitter.com/PtdHehPlz0 — Aya Majzoub (@Aya_Majzoub) September 10, 2020

The August 4 ammonium nitrate explosion killed more than 190 people, injured around 6,500 and damaged thousands of buildings in the Lebanese capital.

The sight of another huge fire a month later created panic among residents traumatised by last month's explosion.

State-run National News Agency said the fire was at a warehouse where tires are placed. It added that firefighters are dealing with the blaze.



