  3. Video: Huge Fire Erupts in Beirut's Port Weeks After Blast

Published September 10th, 2020 - 11:05 GMT
An inferno raging at the port in Beirut on Thursday afternoon just 37 days after the city was rocked by an explosion. (Twitter)
A huge column of black smoke and red leaping flames were seen among the steel wreckage this afternoon.

A huge fire has erupted in the rubble of Beirut's port just 37 days after an explosion decimated the city.

A huge column of black smoke and red leaping flames were seen among the steel wreckage this afternoon. It is not yet clear what may have caused the fire.  

The August 4 ammonium nitrate explosion killed more than 190 people, injured around 6,500 and damaged thousands of buildings in the Lebanese capital.

The sight of another huge fire a month later created panic among residents traumatised by last month's explosion.

State-run National News Agency said the fire was at a warehouse where tires are placed. It added that firefighters are dealing with the blaze. 


