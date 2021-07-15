Violence Hits Paris Amid Protests Against Macron's Vaccine Laws

Police fire tear gas on protesters in Paris after rallies against the new imposed Covid laws to have jabs compulsory for health workers and calling for vaccine passports to enter bars and restaurants were imposed by the president.

Hundreds of cafe owners, hospital workers and parents, some chanting 'Liberty! Liberty!', took to the French capital on Bastille Day to rebel against President Macron's controversial plans that were introduced this week to tackle the nation's surging coronavirus cases.

Large crowds were confronted by riot police, who fired tear gas to try to disperse the advancing group. Protesters and police kicked the tear gas canisters at each other, and cyclists calmly weaved through the crowd.

Some of those protesting set a mechanical digger alight and flipped rubbish containers, while others wore badges that refuted the new measures: 'No to health passes'.

In April, President Macron promised vaccine passports would 'never be used to divide' the French. But, by mid-July, the French premier is demanding concerts, hospitality venues and more to check for proof of vaccination status or a negative PCR test in a bid to boost the nation's vaccination rates.

Restrictions will expand by August, meaning those wanting a beer in a bar, families going out for dinner, public transport passengers and care home visitors will all require proof of a negative test or vaccine.

On September 15, it will become mandatory for healthcare workers and carers to receive a coronavirus vaccine - with threats of termination of employment should they refuse.

Many doctors and scientists had been urging Macron to instill tougher measures to contain the virus.

He appears to have heeded their advice, and the 'pass sanitaire' - a written record or application that shows proof of a negative PCR test or a person's vaccination status - was born.

Speaking in an address earlier this week, Mr Macron said: 'If we do not act today, the number of cases will continue to increase.'

While vaccines will not be mandatory for those working outside of the healthcare sector, Macron added it was a choice of 'individual responsibility... but also a matter of freedom'.

But critics have slammed the French president for stripping parts of the population of their free will and accuse him of singling out those who refuse to vaccine.

Organizers of this year's parade dubbed it an 'optimistic Bastille Day' aimed at 'winning the future' and 'celebrating a France standing together behind the tricolor (flag) to emerge from the pandemic.'

While that optimism was widely felt in France a few weeks ago, clouds have returned to the national mood as the delta variant fuels new infections.



Last year's parade was canceled and replaced by a static ceremony honoring health care workers who died fighting COVID-19. France has lost more than 111,000 lives overall to the pandemic.

Pictures showed mechanical equipment ablaze in the streets of Paris and protesters clashing violently with riot police in the city's centre and eastern areas.

Leading Wednesday's parade were members of a European force fighting extremists in Mali and the surrounding Sahel region.

Macron announced last week that France is pulling at least 2,000 troops from the region because of evolving threats, and focusing more efforts on the multi-national Takuba force instead.

Among others honored at the parade were military medics who have shuttled vaccines to France's overseas territories, treated virus patients or otherwise helped fight the pandemic.

Mirage and Rafale fighter jets thundered past in formation.

In the final moments of the parade, two horses stumbled, throwing their Republican Guard riders onto the pavement. The guards quickly brought the horses under control and led them away.

Just before the ceremony, a soldier identified as Maximilien proposed to his girlfriend in a picturesque moment on the backdrop of the Arc de Triomphe, earning a round of hearty applause.

Macron and his wife Brigitte spoke at length after the ceremony with families of troops killed or wounded in the line of duty.

On the eve of the event, Macron reiterated his push for greater defense cooperation among European countries, and greater global defense efforts against Islamic extremists.

'This moment of conviviality, of reunion... is first and foremost for us the opportunity to address our brothers in arms and their families, and give them a message of gratitude,' Macron said.

Wednesday, July 14 is recognised as 'Bastille Day' in France and marks the storming of the Bastille prison in eastern Paris on the same date in 1789, which is commemorated as the birth of the French Revolution.

