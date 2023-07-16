Wagner commences military training in Belarus

ALBAWABA - The Defense Ministry of Belarus has revealed that Wagner, a Russian private military group, has entered Belarusian territory and commenced military training for the country's soldiers.

This development comes after Wagner's retreat from an armed uprising in Russia and their decision to continue their military activities in Belarus.

According to official footage released by the Belarusian Defense Ministry's press service, Wagner forces have set up a military camp in the town of Osipovichi, located approximately 90 kilometers away from the capital city, Minsk. The Wagner group is now actively providing military training to the Belarusian army.

In the released footage, the Belarusian Defense Ministry stated that Wagner forces are conducting training exercises focused on combat field maneuvers, tactical shooting skills enhancement, as well as technical and medical training for Belarusian soldiers.

Earlier this year, Wagner forces, under the command of their founder Evgeny Prigozhin, embarked on a journey from Rostov in southern Russia to Moscow with heavily armored vehicles, but eventually changed their plans. Thanks to the mediation of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Wagner forces decided to withdraw and announced their intention to operate within Belarus.

The presence and activities of Wagner forces in Belarus have raised concerns and drawn international attention, given the group's controversial involvement in various conflicts. The ongoing military training raises questions about the implications and future plans of Wagner forces within Belarus.

Both Russia and Belarus continue to face scrutiny and criticism for their actions and decisions related to Wagner forces, which have implications for regional security and stability.

The international community will closely monitor the situation as it unfolds and assess the potential consequences of this collaboration between Wagner and Belarus.